Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.06. 21,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day moving average is $148.97. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

