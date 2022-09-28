Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 46,925 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,925 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 256,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 142,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,097,000 after buying an additional 430,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. 3,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $54.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.