Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 93.0% in September

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Genfit Price Performance

Genfit stock remained flat at $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Get Genfit alerts:

Genfit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.