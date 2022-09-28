Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Short Interest Down 62.5% in September

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of GIACW stock remained flat at $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53. Gesher I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

