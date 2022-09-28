Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Up 8.3%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 111,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,250,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 16.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4,326.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,143,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

