Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in September

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,495.00.

Givaudan Price Performance

Shares of Givaudan stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

