Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

