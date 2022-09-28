Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

GLBZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 6,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.