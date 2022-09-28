Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.86

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 8390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,285.71%.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

About Global Net Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,711 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

