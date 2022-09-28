Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.86

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 8390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,285.71%.
Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.