Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys 82,920 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.49% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,909,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888,421 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,511,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,485 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 523,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,431. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

