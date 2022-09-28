Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,033,000 after acquiring an additional 824,503 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,250,000 after acquiring an additional 607,129 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,563,000.

ISTB traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 38,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,804. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $51.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

