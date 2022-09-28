Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $7.52 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VWO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,622,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

