Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Invests $406,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1,487.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,060,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 993,704 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $10,825,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $6,881,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,507,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter valued at about $4,370,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUN remained flat at $28.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,646. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.

