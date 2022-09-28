Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $744,840,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.32. 20,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,656. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.07.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

