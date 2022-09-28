Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. 1,964,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,610,102. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

