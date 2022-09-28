Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTAC remained flat at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,459. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.