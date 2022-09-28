Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Down 45.3% in September

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X DAX Germany ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 125,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Performance

Global X DAX Germany ETF stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.