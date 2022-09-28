Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Down 45.6% in September

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 529,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FINX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 144,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $53.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X FinTech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,128,000.

