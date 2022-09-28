Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Trading Up 1.3%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 16,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 28,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,547,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,433,000.

