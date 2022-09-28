Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 398.1% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 161,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,873. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.