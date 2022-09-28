Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,055 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Performance

Global X Social Media ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.74. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,825. Global X Social Media ETF has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $66.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.