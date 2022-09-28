Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Lowered by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $42,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94.

