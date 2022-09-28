Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 50,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,505. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $95.90.

