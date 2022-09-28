GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $362.35 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

