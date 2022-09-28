GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $226,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in eBay by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $403,857,000 after purchasing an additional 911,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in eBay by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $344,866,000 after purchasing an additional 480,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.