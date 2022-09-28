GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.23. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

