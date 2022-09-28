GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 847.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

