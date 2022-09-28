GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.55.

AJG opened at $169.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.17. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

