GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 203 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.0 %

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.27.

NOC opened at $474.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.33 and its 200 day moving average is $465.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $515.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

