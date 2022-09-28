GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

