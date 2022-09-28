Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.
Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.32.
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
