GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Get Rating) by 722.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.39% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIPS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter.

Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIPS opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

