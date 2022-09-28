Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Grasim Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of -0.17.

Get Grasim Industries alerts:

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grasim Industries had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter.

Grasim Industries Company Profile

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grasim Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grasim Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.