Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Purchased by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,995 shares during the quarter. Great Ajax comprises about 0.7% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 1.44% of Great Ajax worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 0.7% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJX shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of Great Ajax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $4,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,149. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. 799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,998. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $182.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.01%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

