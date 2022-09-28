Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Great Eagle Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

