Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the August 31st total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Clarus Securities lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.89% and a negative return on equity of 204.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Further Reading

