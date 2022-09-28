GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 320000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Get GreenSpace Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 3,128,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,455,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$969,117.36.

About GreenSpace Brands

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.