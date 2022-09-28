Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 142 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.12 and its 200 day moving average is $185.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

