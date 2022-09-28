Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 24,496 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,018,007 shares of company stock worth $59,856,759 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

