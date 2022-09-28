Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.02.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,006 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $361.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

