Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.