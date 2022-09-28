Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 748,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $84,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

