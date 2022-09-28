GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is Merlin Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Merlin Capital LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,042 shares during the quarter. GrowGeneration accounts for approximately 2.6% of Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Merlin Capital LLC owned 0.60% of GrowGeneration worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 828.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in GrowGeneration by 2,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,267. The company has a market capitalization of $228.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.77 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

