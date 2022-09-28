Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 365.6% in September

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,565,000 shares, an increase of 365.6% from the August 31st total of 1,195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 7,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,392. Grupo México has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

