GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

GSI Technology stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $69.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

