GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTXO stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. GTX has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

GTX Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

