Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.25

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.25 and last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The company has a market cap of C$719.14 million and a PE ratio of 5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.88.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

(Get Rating)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

