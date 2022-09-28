Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.25

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.25 and last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The company has a market cap of C$719.14 million and a PE ratio of 5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.88.
Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
