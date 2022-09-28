Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Shares Down 9%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.03). 11,634,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 4,396,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Guild Esports Trading Down 9.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.71. The firm has a market cap of £14.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

About Guild Esports

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

