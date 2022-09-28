Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $246.04

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.04 ($2.97) and traded as low as GBX 189.82 ($2.29). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 197.40 ($2.39), with a volume of 1,570,731 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £434.66 million and a P/E ratio of 209.90.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Cuts Dividend

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

(Get Rating)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

