GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GulfSlope Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS GSPE remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 20,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. GulfSlope Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration company primarily in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana, the United States. It has leased two federal outer continental shelf blocks and has licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

