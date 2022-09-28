GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GulfSlope Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS GSPE remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 20,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. GulfSlope Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About GulfSlope Energy
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GulfSlope Energy (GSPE)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for GulfSlope Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GulfSlope Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.